Three juveniles nabbed for stealing four bikes for joyrides
Pune: The Lonikand police have apprehended three juveniles for allegedly stealing two-wheelers for fun. Four two-wheelers estimated to be worth ₹1.60 lakh was recovered from their possession. Following a tip-off of three minors riding a two-wheeler towards Wagholi from Kesnand phata, two beat marshals took them into custody. Investigations revealed that the trio was riding a stolen bike and has stolen two bikes from Chandannagar and one from Lonikand police station jurisdictions.
Inspector Gajanan Pawar said, “The youths stole the bikes for joyrides and had special keys to open the ignition locks.”
The investigation team comprised DCP (Zone 4) Rohidas Pawar, senior police inspector Gajanan Pawar, inspector Sunil Tatkare, API Nikhil Pawar, PSI Suraj Gore, ASI Mohan Walke, police personnel Sakate, Kailas Saluke, Ajit Farande, Sameer Pilane, Pandurang Mane, Amol Dhone, Balas Tanpure, Sagar Shedge, Sudhir Ahiwale, Sai Rokade and Deepak Kokare.
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
