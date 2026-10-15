Pune: Three leopard attacks in 1 hour trigger fear near Sinhagad Fort

Fear has gripped residents of the Sinhagad fort area after three incidents involving leopards and two-wheeler riders were reported within an hour Tuesday evening. All three incidents occurred within the limits of Ghera Sinhagad village on the western side of the fort. No injuries were reported in two of the incidents but in the third incident, a young woman sustained minor injuries to her leg after being struck by a leopard’s paw while riding on a two-wheeler with her father and a friend.

The first incident occurred at around 6.30 pm on Tuesday, when Om Shinde and Tushar Kamble, both residents of Ambegaon Budruk, were travelling from Khamgaon towards Khanapur on their two-wheeler. A leopard reportedly struck the wheel of the vehicle, causing it to wobble. However, the duo managed to maintain their balance and did not fall. The animal then moved downhill.

In the second incident, a young man from Kondgaon was travelling towards his village when a leopard reportedly chased his two-wheeler for nearly 15 to 20 feet before the young man managed to get away.

In the third incident, Dhondiba Thopte of Thoptewadi was travelling from Khanapur towards Thoptewadi with his daughter Sonali and her friend when a leopard reportedly lunged at their two-wheeler, its paw striking Sonali and leaving her injured. She was initially taken to the primary health centre in Khanapur and later shifted to Sassoon General Hospital in Pune for further treatment.

The incidents were reported by former Panchayat Samiti member Nitin Wagh and Ghera Sinhagad forest protection committee member Dattatray Jorkar. As news of the occurrences spread, Bhamburda forest range officials proceeded to investigate. A senior forest department officer on condition of anonymity said that a detailed inquiry is needed to establish the exact sequence of events. The encounters, reported within an hour, have raised concerns among residents and commuters using the Khanapur-Ranjane-Pabe road, especially the stretch that passes through a forested area. The forest department’s inquiry is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the incidents.