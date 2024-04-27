Three nominations rejected in Maval during scrutiny

In a relief to the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) candidate Sanjog Waghere who is contesting from Shiv Sena (UBT) party in the Maval Lok Sabha constituency the election commission officers on Friday rejected the nomination form of Sanjay Waghere during the scrutiny of papers for the Lok Sabha elections. Sanjay Subhash Waghere, a resident of Dindori, Nashik, filed his nomination as an independent candidate on April 23. Over the past few years, to confuse voters, rival contestants have been fielding candidates with identical or near-identical names as that of the opponent. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Sanjog, a resident of Pimpri, is the official candidate of MVA and has been pitted against two-term MP Shrirang Barne who is a Mahayuti candidate of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction).

Sanjay Subhash Waghere, a resident of Dindori, Nashik, filed his nomination as an independent candidate on April 23.

Over the past few years, to confuse voters, rival contestants have been fielding candidates with identical or near-identical names as that of the opponent.

Deepak Singla, returning officer of Maval constituency, said, that around 38 candidates filled 50 nomination forms for Maval Lok Sabha constituency election 2024, out of which 46 nomination forms were found valid and three nomination forms were found invalid.

“The invalid nomination forms include Sanjay Subhash Waghere (original certified copy of voter list with own name not submitted), Rajendra Mansingh Chhajchidak (flawed affidavit) and Vijay Vikas Thakur (deposit amount not paid),” he said.

Furthermore, out of the 3 nomination forms filed by Gopal Tantarpale, one nomination was filed on behalf of the party. As the party AB form was not attached to that application, the nomination form was rejected. However, the nomination form filed by him as an independent was declared valid.