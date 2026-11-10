Two months after Amravati hospital fire, 134 Maharashtra hospitals still without fire NOCs

More than two months after a tragic fire at the Amravati District Women’s Hospital that claimed the lives of three newborns and rescue of 36 others, fire safety compliance remains incomplete in 134 government hospitals across Maharashtra. Besides, the state has also reportedly conducted 1,757 fire mock drills. (HT)

Following the fire incident in August, the state government ordered an immediate audit of fire safety, electrical systems, building safety and hospital equipment in government, private and charitable hospitals across Maharashtra.

To date, as many as 59 of the state’s 527 functional public health facilities are yet to have fire safety systems installed, while 134 hospitals are yet to obtain mandatory fire safety No Objection Certificates (NOCs), according to a report shared by the state public health department.

According to the report, fire safety audits have been completed in 511 of the 527 facilities, leaving 16 yet to undergo inspections. However, completing audits has not translated into full compliance. Fire safety systems have been installed in only 468 facilities, while just 393 have secured fire NOCs. Besides, the state has also reportedly conducted 1,757 fire mock drills.

The figures expose significant gaps between identifying fire safety deficiencies and addressing them, despite the orders issued by the state government post-tragedy. A fire audit identifies shortcomings and hospitals must subsequently install the required equipment, complete pending infrastructure work and obtain clearance from the competent fire authority, said officials.

Pune district presents a significant compliance gap. All 31 public health facilities in the district have completed fire safety audits and installed fire safety systems. However, only four have obtained Fire NOCs, leaving 27 without the mandatory clearance.

The department’s report states that the remaining fire certificates will be obtained after pending work is completed. The gap raises questions about the lapses and safety deficiencies at these facilities despite the completion of audits and equipment installation.

As per the report, Beed is among the districts with substantial pending work. Although fire safety audits have been completed in all 18 facilities, fire safety system installation has been completed in only one, leaving 17 majority of facilities operating without the systems. The district has prepared an estimate of ₹24.39 crore for installing fire safety systems at the district hospital and subordinate health facilities. However, the proposal is yet to receive government approval, delaying the work.

Chandrapur presents a similar situation, with 13 of its 14 hospitals yet to complete fire safety system installation. Only one facility has completed the work. Against a sanctioned amount of ₹899.02 lakh, only ₹247.07 lakh has been spent. The department has sought the remaining ₹651.95 lakh from the District Planning and Development Committee and the Directorate of Health Services.

Other districts have also reported infrastructure-related shortcomings. At Rural Hospital Tumsar in Bhandara, the fire water tank has been completed, but work on submersible pumps remains pending. In Gadchiroli, 12 of the 14 facilities have received final Fire NOCs, while the district general hospital and women’s hospital have provisional clearances.

Ratnagiri has completed fire safety system installation in only five of its 12 hospitals, with work pending in seven. Sindhudurg has completed installation in nine of 11 facilities, leaving two, including sub-district hospitals at Kankavli and Sawantwadi, awaiting completion. In Buldhana, installation is still in progress at six of the 19 facilities. Nandurbar is yet to complete the work at its district hospital. Ahmednagar and Kolhapur have also reported pending installation in two facilities each.

Questioning the delay, Dr Abhjit More, a health activist associated with Jan Aarogya Abhiyan, said the government was failing to enforce the same safety standards in its own hospitals and expected private hospitals to follow.

“Even the Supreme Court has repeatedly emphasised the need to give priority to fire safety. The government makes fire safety compliance mandatory for private hospitals and includes it in their registration provisions. However, when it comes to its own facilities, there is serious negligence. This puts lakhs of patients visiting public hospitals at risk,” More said.

He urged the health minister, who is currently on a state visit, to inspect hospitals and verify whether fire audits have been completed and all facilities have obtained Fire NOCs.

“The health minister should check whether fire audits have been completed and all hospitals have obtained Fire NOCs. Action must be taken against the heads of hospitals responsible for these lapses. Such negligence cannot be ignored,” he added.

Sanjay Katkar, health commissioner, “I will look into the issue and check why compliance remains pending despite the directions issued by the government. We will verify the pending cases and take appropriate action.”