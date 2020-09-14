‘He was compelled’: Raghuvansh Singh’s letter sparks row after his demise

patna

Sep 14, 2020

Even before the mortal remains of former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh could be consigned to flames, an ugly verbal spat has broken out between Grand Alliance and NDA leaders over the letter written by Singh from his hospital bed in New Delhi days before his death.

The RJD and Congress cast doubts over letters written by him and alleged that “he was compelled to write such letters.”

Singh, who died at AIIMS in New Delhi on Sunday, had on Thursday announced his resignation from the party vide a hand-written letter addressed to jailed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and followed it up with a series of communications the next day, drawing the attention of chief minister Nitish Kumar towards a number of issues.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating oil and natural gas projects in Bihar, had appealed to CM to execute the development projects he wrote about in the letter. “Let’s together--the state and the Centre--fulfil his wishes,” Modi said.

Among other things, Singh had sought extension of MGNREGA benefits to the farm sector. The RJD and Congress leaders termed the whole matter as “fishy.’

“No person admitted to a hospital ICU can write a letter. He was upset over many things which he had expressed freely. But he never betrayed any intention of quitting the party he had nurtured. The state government is doing politics in the matter,” said Bhai Birendra, RJD MLA from Maner. “It seems to be a conspiracy of the NDA,” he added.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad SIngh backed RJD MLA. “I met Raghuvansh babu just a week back. He was a transparent man and had he really been thinking of quitting his party, he would not have tried to hide it. There is some conspiracy at some level”, the Congress leader said. “He was critical of Nitish Kumar during our meeting,” he said.

The NDA leaders, on the other hand, expressed their shock over the allegations of the GA leaders. “They are shameless. No RJD leader bothered about him when he was ill. Now, when he raised certain issues related to Vaishali, they are talking rubbish,” said minister and JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar.

“Singh had been tormented by the pettiness of the RJDs new generation of leaders. Who can forget Tej Pratap Yadav’s remarks demeaning his stature? The party will face his curse,” said BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand.

Lalu Prasad’s eldest son Tejpratap Yadav Yadav had reacted to Singh’s exit by saying “a lota (pot) of water makes no difference to an ocean”.

Former BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Gopal Narain SIngh too joined the issue and called it “novice” politics of young RJD leaders.

Meanwhile, on Monday afternoon, former union minister’s body was consigned to flames with full state honours.