Guv, CM condole death of former minister Vimala Pradhan

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and CM Hemant Soren on Saturday condoled the death of former minister Vimala Pradhan, a BJP leader, who died at a hospital here on Friday night at the age of 69. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren pays tribute to the mortal remains of former minister late Vimala Pradhan, in Ranchi, on Saturday. (PTI)

“The news of the demise of Jharkhand’s former minister Smt Vimala Pradhan ji is extremely heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May God grant them the strength to bear this sorrow,” Gangwar said in a social media post.

Soren described her death as an “irreparable loss” to the state’s politics.

“The news of the demise of senior Jharkhand leader and former minister, respected Mrs Vimala Pradhan, is deeply saddening. Her passing is an irreparable loss to the state’s politics. Vimala Ji’s contributions to public life will always be remembered,” the chief minister said in a post.

Later the CM visited Pradhan’s residence and offered floral tributes. Pradhan represented the Simdega assembly seat for two terms since 2009 and served as the state’s tourism minister.

State BJP president Aditya Sahu said Pradhan’s death was an irreparable loss to the party and Jharkhand. Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi said Pradhan served society and the state through her long and active involvement in public life.

Union MoS for defence Sanjay Seth said Pradhan had dedicated her life to public service, particularly the uplift and welfare of tribal society.

“Her dedication and contribution to society and the organisation will always be remembered. Her demise is an irreparable loss to society and the organisation,” he said.

Pradhan’s mortal remains were also brought to the BJP’s state office in Ranchi, where party leaders offered floral tributes to her.