Lok Sabha polls: Last three seats locked in Jharkhand; turnout 68.32%

Around 68.32 per cent of the 5.2 million registered voters exercised their franchise on Saturday to choose their representatives in Parliament across three Lok Sabha seats, including Dumka, Rajmahal, and Godda, that went to polls in the seventh and last phase of the parliamentary elections, officials said on Saturday. Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling booth during the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in Dumka on Saturday. (ANI)

As per the data available until 7 pm, 68.3 per cent of voters exercised their franchise across the three seats, which is about four per cent lower compared to 2019, when the voting percentage in these seats was 71.01 per cent.

“As per the available data, the turnout in these three seats was 68.32 per cent. It may increase. Voting is still ongoing at a few booths. This is only EVM data. Postal ballot numbers will be added. Moreover, the data is being updated. A clear picture is likely by around 11:30 pm,” said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar.

Of the three seats, Dumka led the pack with a voter turnout of 70.59 per cent, followed by Rajmahal at 67.48 per cent and Godda at 67.57 per cent. In 2019, Dumka recorded a 73.43 per cent turnout, followed by 72.05 per cent in Rajmahal and 67.57 per cent in Godda.

“Voting was conducted peacefully at all locations, including 130 Naxal-affected booths out of the 6,258 booths where polling was held,” said A.V. Homkar, inspector general (operations), Jharkhand Police.

However, three cases of model code violations have been registered across the three Lok Sabha constituencies, said Kumar.

Including the three seats where voting was held on Saturday, the elections have been concluded in all 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.