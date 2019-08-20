Rape convict who jumped parole and lived as beggar in old Delhi, arrested

cities

A rape convict who had escaped after being granted parole for kidney operation was recaptured while trying to sell his house in south Delhi’s Okhla, police said on Tuesday.

The convict, identified by his first name Kanhaiya, had been living as a beggar in old Delhi during his days on the run, said Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (south-east).

Kanhaiya had 21 criminal cases against him, but he was in jail for raping a woman in Okhla Industrial Area in 2014. “He had been convicted and awarded seven years imprisonment,” said the DCP.

On March 26, Kanhaiya was granted parole for six weeks to undergo a kidney surgery. But he chose to jump parole and did not turn up at the Mandoli jail on May 6. “The Delhi High Court issued a non-bailable warrant against him and the jail authorities announced a reward of R5,000 for information about him,” said the DCP.

The local police, meanwhile, had been hunting for parole jumpers in its jurisdiction. “We raided many suspected hideouts, but couldn’t find Kanhaiya. We also visited Haridwar where parole jumpers often hide, but he wasn’t there,” said the DCP.

On Saturday, the police received a tip-off that Kanhaiya could visit his house in Sanjay Colony in Okhla. “He owns a house in Sanjay Colony. He planned to sell the house and live in anonymity off the money earned from the sale,” said the DCP.

But Kanhaiya’s efforts to sell the house was what gave him away, said another investigator, adding that the word soon reached the local police who nabbed him just as he was about to enter Sanjay Colony.

“He had been biding his time by begging on the streets in old Delhi. To avoid being identified, he would mainly take to the streets once it was dark,” said the investigator.

