Retired cop gets 3 years in jail for sexually assaulting 8-year-old in 2015 in Thane

cities

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 00:49 IST

The Thane sessions court on Saturday awarded three years rigorous imprisonment to a 61-year-old retired police inspector for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in 2015.

Police said the convict had assaulted the girl when he was an inspector with the Maharashtra police. He was suspended after the incident came to light.

Sanjay More, special public prosecutor from Thane court said the convict has asked the court for one month, as he wants to approach the high court. “The court gave him time, but if he fails to show the high court’s documents within the given time frame, he will be rearrested,” More said. He said in April 2015, when the girl was playing with the other kids, the convict took her to a corner and showed her his private parts.

“He also asked her to touch them. When the girl reached home, she told her parents who then filed a complaint,” More added. He said the convict was arrested and booked under section 354a (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. However, he was released on bail after three months, and later retired. The court imposed a fine of ₹6,000 and said if he failed to pay it, he would undergo simple imprisonment for additional fifteen days.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 00:49 IST