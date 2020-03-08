Road named after ex-minister Lala Sardari Lal Kapoor

cities

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:00 IST

Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu dedicated the road, connecting the Ferozepur Road (from near Grand Walk Mall) and the Pakhowal Road (B7 Chowk) in the memory of freedom fighter and former minister Late Lala Sardari Lal Kapoor, at a function held here on Sunday.

Late Lala Sardari Lal Kapoor’s grandson Sunil Kapoor and other family members were also present on the occasion.

Ashu said Late Lala Sardari Lal Kapoor was a great freedom fighter and remained MLA from Ludhiana (North) constituency thrice.

He said he was also a health and local bodies minister in the Sardar Darbara Singh government in Punjab. He said the Congress had always stood with families of great freedom fighters and leaders.

Sunil Kapoor said Late Lala Sardari Lal Kapoor passed away on December 12, 1991. He said he was associated with several social, religious and educational institutions. He said he was a lifetime chairman of the BL Kapoor Memorial Hospital, a member of the KVM School management, a member of the DMC managing committee, and several other organisations.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included senior Congress leaders Ashwani Sharma, Karanjit Singh Soni Galib, KK Bawa, Sham Sunder Malhotra, Mamta Ashu, Seema Kapoor, Pankaj Kaka, Dilraj Singh, Dr Hari Singh Brar, Rashi Aggarwal, Baljinder Singh Bunty, Baljinder Singh Sandhu, Amrit Varsha Rampal and Ludhiana Improvement Trust chairman Raman Balasubramaniam.