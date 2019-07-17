RTR flyover eases traffic, commuters say signages will be helpful

New Delhi: The opening of the newly constructed 2.7km Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover, parallel to the existing RTR flyover, has eased bottlenecks on the Outer Ring Road, but traffic experts and commuters said there are certain areas where improvements can be made to further ease the traffic movement.

Hindustan Times Wednesday drove over the new flyover, and the ride was smooth and helped in bypassing junctions below. However, traffic was seen slowing down at the descend of the flyover near Subroto Park due to an U-turn, located around 300 metres from the flyover, to help people reach nearby residential colonies.

Many commuters complained that the U-turn was confusing and they had to reverse their cars after entering the U-turn lane by mistake.

“There should be more distance between the flyover and the U-turn so that speeding vehicles do not abruptly slow down to take the U-turn. Proper signage should have been installed on the flyover or a few metres before the U-turn so that the commuters can accordingly choose the required lane,” Dinesh Tewatiya, a motorist, said.

Some residents and visitors to Vasant Vihar A-block market had anticipated that the opening of the new flyover will also lead to the opening of the right turn for traffic coming from Surboto Park and Moti Bagh to enter Vasant Vihar via Vasant Marg.

“There is no right turn available on the Outer Ring Road for the traffic coming from Vasant Marg. Commuters who wish to go to Munirka have to go all the way to the RTR junction and take a U-turn to reach their destination. The right turn at this junction is closed ever since the construction of the flyover started. But now that it is over, the right turn should be opened,” Vinod Sodhi, a regular at A-block market, said.

Public works department (PWD) officials said the right turn will be opened once a signal is installed there.

“Substantial local traffic still moves on the road below the flyover, so opening the right turn in the absence of a traffic signal will make the turn a blind one, and lead to jams and accidents. Earlier this month, we had written to the traffic department to install traffic lights there,” the official said.

S Velmurugan, senior principal scientist, traffic engineering and safety division, Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), said, “The PWD should put signage on the flyover to direct traffic that needs to take a U-turn. A few signboards should also be installed at the descent of the flyover to avoid confusion.”

A senior PWD official said they were assessing the traffic situation and would take all required measures.

“We will soon put signs intimating drivers planning to take the U-turn to keep right and those headed to the airport, Gurugram, etc., to keep left. This will keep vehicles from bunching up after descending the flyover,” he said.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 23:56 IST