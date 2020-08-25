Runaway couple’s bodies recovered: Victims’ parents plotted their murder, say police

cities

Aug 25, 2020

Two days after the bodies of a young runaway couple were recovered from a canal in Jhajjar, police arrested woman’s father and produced him in a local court in Sonepat on Tuesday.

Jai Bhagwan, in-charge of Mohana check-post, said they arrested the woman’s father for hatching a conspiracy to kill his daughter and her husband after they ran away and tied the knot in Rohtak on August 10.

“The court sent him in two-day police remand. During questioning, the woman’s father said his family members, along with the man’s kin, had hatched a conspiracy to kill the couple at the latter’s house. Their relatives brought the couple from Jind’s Safidon to the outskirts of their village, where they killed the duo,” he added.

The cop said that the woman’s father claimed that they then packed the couple’s bodies in a plastic bag and threw them in Rithal minor.

“The woman’s father said that he was not involved in the murder. Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused, including the man’s family members. We will also try to extract more information from the woman’s father during his remand,” he added.

Sonepat superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Randhawa said they had handed over the couple’s bodies, who belonged to the same village, to their relatives on Sunday.

The man’s mother had on Saturday told the police that her son eloped with an 18-year-old woman of their village on August 10. She alleged the woman’s parents had caught them from Jind’s Safidon a week ago and killed them.

The couple had fled their homes on August 10 as their parents were objecting to their marriage. They got married at a temple in Rohtak and left for Jind.