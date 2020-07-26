e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Satyendar Jain asks Centre to rethink containment zone strategy

Satyendar Jain asks Centre to rethink containment zone strategy

cities Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said the central government should re-consider its policy on containment zones.

Currently, the guidelines of the Union health ministry ask states to implement sealing of areas that record a cluster of Covid-19 cases, and containment efforts can be scaled down only after no fresh case is recorded in the sealed area for at least 21 consecutive days, irrespective of the time when the concerned area is notified as a containment zone.

“I feel that the Centre needs to review its containment zone policy. The latest sero survey showed that around 24% people of Delhi may have already contracted the virus and recovered. And it’s already been a month since that survey. In the next survey (scheduled between August 1 and 5), it may touch 35-40%,” said Jain, further suggesting that the Centre should explore the possibility of allowing scaling down of containment measures after 15 days of notifying a containment zone.

“It is difficult to implement a uniform policy across the country. That is what the central government should re-consider at this juncture. Separate sets of containment policies should be drafted for states and cities, with due consideration to factors such as results of sero survey, prevalence rate, average daily cases and deaths,” said Jain, citing examples of a few pockets and lanes in the city which have remained containment zones for over three months now under the current policy.

“The health ministry has given states the right to tweak containment zones based on the situation on the ground, as long as they adhere to broader guidelines,” said a central government official who asked not to be named.

As on Sunday, Delhi had 714 containment zones with around 400,000 people under surveillance, government records showed.

top news
In a push to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India to send 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh
In a push to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India to send 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh
BSP issues whip to its 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot govt in Assembly
BSP issues whip to its 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot govt in Assembly
‘No Srinagar resident in militant ranks now after killing of LeT commander’: Kashmir IGP
‘No Srinagar resident in militant ranks now after killing of LeT commander’: Kashmir IGP
Rajasthan Congress calls off its Monday protest in front of Raj Bhawan
Rajasthan Congress calls off its Monday protest in front of Raj Bhawan
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ram Temple construction
Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ram Temple construction
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In