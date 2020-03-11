Scindia’s exit unfortunate: Jakhar

cities

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 22:19 IST

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday termed the resignation of former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Congress as unfortunate.

Jakhar said nobody could deny his standing in the party. “His decision came at a time when democracy is being threatened in the country and the party (Congress) needs all its hands on board,” he said. The resignation of Scindia and 21 MLAs have left the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh in crisis.

Blaming factionalism in the MP unit for the present crisis, the Punjab Congress chief said the party was expected to do much better in the 2018 state assembly polls in MP due to strong anti-incumbency of 15 years against the BJP, but fell short of a majority on its own. “Accountability and rewards go hand-in-hand. Accountability must be fixed when results do not match expectations. This should have been done in both MP and Rajasthan,” he said.

On Scindia’s decision to join the BJP, Jakhar said he must have looked at all his options before taking the plunge, but the fact was that no one mattered in the BJP except Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah. “The manner in which Jyotiraditya joined the party today is an indication that his downgrading has begun,” he said.