Security force official kills himself

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 23:55 IST

Gurugram: An officer belonging to the one of the central security forces allegedly committed suicide after shooting himself in the chest on Saturday in Sector 18. According to the police, the deceased, suspected to be in his late twenties, was a native of Madhya Pradesh. He was posted in the city.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime, said, “The official had shot himself. He was posted in the city. The police are investigating the matter.” He added that the reason behind the incident is yet to be known.

The police said that the deceased’s body was returned to his family on Saturday afternoon after a post-mortem examination was conducted.

A forensic expert of the Civic Hospital who examined the deceased’s body, said, “The man had sustained two gunshot injuries on his chest. Both the gunshots were fired from a close range.”

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

In a separate incident, a woman, suspected to be in her thirties, allegedly committed suicide after hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Bhondsi on Friday. The police said that they did not recover any suicide note from the spot.

According to the police, the deceased was a native of Delhi and lived with her husband and two kids in Bhondsi. She was a homemaker and her husband works at a private company in the city.

Savit Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Bhondsi police station, said, “The police received the information regarding the incident on Friday around 4pm. She had hanged herself at her house. The police are investigating the case.”

The police said that the woman used to have arguments with her husband. However, no case has been registered against him. The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

