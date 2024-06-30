 Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.19 °C, check weather forecast for June 30, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.19 °C, check weather forecast for June 30, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Shimla on June 30, 2024 here.

The temperature in Shimla today, on June 30, 2024, is 22.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.19 °C and 24.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:20 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, July 1, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.93 °C and 25.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 74%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Shimla today stands at 89.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 1, 2024 20.55 °C Moderate rain
July 2, 2024 20.59 °C Moderate rain
July 3, 2024 17.73 °C Moderate rain
July 4, 2024 17.25 °C Moderate rain
July 5, 2024 15.84 °C Moderate rain
July 6, 2024 16.73 °C Moderate rain
July 7, 2024 17.14 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on June 30, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.78 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 33.1 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 32.0 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 27.12 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.7 °C Heavy intensity rain
Ahmedabad 32.76 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 35.79 °C Heavy intensity rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Shimla weather update on June 30, 2024
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News

News / Cities / Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.19 °C, check weather forecast for June 30, 2024
