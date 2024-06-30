Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.19 °C, check weather forecast for June 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 1, 2024 20.55 °C Moderate rain July 2, 2024 20.59 °C Moderate rain July 3, 2024 17.73 °C Moderate rain July 4, 2024 17.25 °C Moderate rain July 5, 2024 15.84 °C Moderate rain July 6, 2024 16.73 °C Moderate rain July 7, 2024 17.14 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.78 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.1 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.0 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.12 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.7 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 32.76 °C Moderate rain Delhi 35.79 °C Heavy intensity rain

The temperature in Shimla today, on June 30, 2024, is 22.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.19 °C and 24.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:20 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 1, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.93 °C and 25.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 74%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Shimla today stands at 89.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

