Snatcher who idolises Bob Marley arrested

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 20:49 IST

New Delhi

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for a series of snatchings in west Delhi, Delhi Police said on Friday.

Identified by his first name, Vishal, who idolises Jamaican singer Bob Marley, had got the singer’s image tattooed on his arm and his girlfriend’s foot, said RP Meena, additional deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka).

“Vishal is a drug addict. He would steal to fund his drugs and frequently give expensive gifts to his girlfriend,” said Meena.

Vishal was arrested from Dwarka Sector 3 on Thursday evening after the police received a tip-off about his location. The officer said Vishal was riding a stolen motorcycle and carrying an illegal pistol and two bullets.

His interrogation led to the recovery of three stolen mobile phones, two of which have been linked to their owners.

The officer said Vishal had been jailed twice in the last two years for snatching and thefts. “He was last released from jail in December. Since then, he has been involved in a series of snatchings. We are trying to find out his other involvements,” said the officer.

