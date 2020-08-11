State’s first plasma bank suffers low turnout of donors

cities

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 23:35 IST

Noida: With few donors, the state’s only plasma bank in Noida could manage only three units of plasma since it was opened on July 25, even though there is high demand.

The plasma bank was set up at the Rotary Club’s blood bank has a storage capacity of 10,000 units of 200 ml each. However, with recovered patients -- Gautam Budh Nagar currently has over 5,000-- hesitant to return to the hospital and donate their plasma, the blood bank is struggling to fill its quota.

“Currently we have two units of plasma in the stock. Around 20 donors, who recovered from Covid-19 had turned up to donate, however, only three qualified due to health or age-related limitations. The donors contacted so far were reached through our personal sources,” said Ravi Chopra, managing trustee, Rotary club blood bank.

The convalescent plasma therapy involves injecting antibodies from a person who recovered from Covid-19 into one who required critical care. Although experimental, the therapy has shown promise in helping people fight off the infection. The bank was set up to provide easier access to plasma after many patients and their families reported that they could not find matching plasma. A person can walk in with a proper prescription from a Covid-19 hospital and acquire plasma for treatment of their family members. A unit is priced at ₹10,500 for general patients, while it is free for pregnant women and below poverty line card holders

At present, there are 169 patients admitted in two different L-3 (critical care) hosptials, of which around 15-20 are in the ICU.

“We are getting all possible help from the administration, and we are working on acquiring the list of potential donors so that we can call them and motivate them to donate their plasma. We can also arrange pickup and drop facility for them,” said Chopra.

According to the rotary club officials, there is a need to motivate potential donors.

“Many patients who recover are hesitant in donating the plasma. They give different reasons or make excuses. There is a need to raise awareness that it’s completely safe to donate,” said Trilok Sharma, founder trustee, Rotary Noida blood bank.

“There’s already an awareness program going on since past two months at GIMS and Child PGI under which recovered patients are motivated to donate plasma. We will soon start reaching out more potential donors to donate at Plasma bansk as well,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, GB Nagar.