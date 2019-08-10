Gurugram sweet shop owner booked for raping woman friend, blackmailing her with video of crime

gurugram

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 22:04 IST

A 25-year-old woman has alleged that an acquaintance raped her on multiple occasions and blackmailed to circulate pictures and videos of the act on social media platforms. No arrest has been made so far, but the suspect was booked on Friday.

Police said the woman, who lives in Sector 49, filed a complaint on Friday alleging that she met the suspect at a gym in South City-2 in October last year. They exchanged numbers and spoke regularly.

She told police that he made a marriage proposal, following which they started visiting each other more frequently and started having a physical relationship.

In the FIR, the woman said he made a video of the act and clicked pictures of her. When she asked him to marry her, he refused saying that his family did not approve of their relationship and denied. He threatened that if she tried to force him, he would circulate the video on WhatsApp.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the woman had been working in the city for the past two years and got acquainted with the suspect in a gym near her house last year. “The accused visited her house and also took her to a guest house, where he allegedly raped her,” he said.

The woman tried to contact him but he stopped taking her calls, following which she visited his sweet shop in Sohna, where she met his family members. “The father, mother and brother of the suspect abused and threatened her. She narrated her ordeal, but they did not pay her any heed. The woman approached the police on Friday,” Singh said.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 376 (rape), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 34 (common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the women’s police station in Sector 51.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 21:10 IST