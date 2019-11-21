Teen stabs to death brother-in-law in Najafgarh, arrested

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2019

New Delhi

A 19-year-old man stabbed his brother-in-law in outer Delhi’s Najafgarh on Sunday for allegedly objecting to his relationship with a married woman and then slapping him in front of her.

The victim, identified as Riyaz, 27, was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed on Tuesday, police said.

Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), identified the arrested suspect as Naushad, an e-rickshaw driver.

The officer said that Naushad lived in Najafgarh’s Prem Vihar and was having an affair with a 23-year-old married woman from the same neighbourhood. The woman has a child and was in the process of divorcing her husband.

“But the relationship was unacceptable to Naushad’s family as well as the woman’s relatives. Naushad’s brother-in-law Riyaz was one of the most vocal opponents of this relationship and frequently scolded him for it,” said the DCP.

The woman’s husband was also aware of the affair and tried to stop it some weeks ago by relocating to Bahadurgarh with his wife, the officer said.

“But on Sunday, the woman slipped out of her Bahadurgarh home and reached Najafgarh to meet Naushad who decided to take her home around 10pm,” said the DCP.

Riyaz and some relatives were home when Naushad got the woman home. “Riyaz scolded Naushad and then went on to slap him in front of the woman. That infuriated Naushad, who stabbed Riyaz in his chest using a knife he was carrying. Naushad then escaped from the spot, while Riyaz was rushed to DDU Hospital,” said the DCP.

Riyaz succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning, but managed to give his statement to the police before that.

On Wednesday morning, the police arrested Riyaz from another neighbourhood of Najafgarh. The police said they have recovered the knife used in the murder and also the suspect’s blood-stained clothes.