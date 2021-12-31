Thane Police set up bandobast for New Year’s Eve

cities

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 01:16 IST

Thane police are set to keep special vigil and heavy bandobast on New Year’s Eve. Drones, State Reserve Police Force and home guards have been roped in to avoid any law and order situation. Moreover, many flyovers in the city will remain shut to avoid rash driving or drinking and driving incidents on December 31.

Thane Police and Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) senior officials have requested people to celebrate this December 31 at their homes and not gather at public places. Thane Police has sent notices to societies, prohibiting from organising parties on terraces, and avoid social gathering.

V Pancake, deputy commissioner of police, zone III, said, “We will be using drones to keep an eye on such societies whether they have social gatherings in the night or day. Our teams will be on the ground with all safety measures. Also, drinking and driving cases will be handled strictly. We have an arrangement to get blood samples of drunk commuters from every nakabandi, along with the use of breathalysers.”

Deputy commissioner of TMC, Sandip Malvi said, “We are requesting that people should not gather together or visit crowded places. The pandemic is still not over, and we have to strictly follow rules for the safety of our people.”

Thane Police has also decided to shut most-used flyovers at Ghodbunder and Bhiwandi, in a bid to reduce accidents. At all points of the flyovers, police teams will be there for checks. Surveillance cars of police will roam in the jurisdiction of every police station to keep a check and stop any untoward incidents.