Thunderstorms may bring relief from heatwave

The temperature in the city climbed to 44.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday, up from Wednesday’s 43.4 degrees Celsius, with moderate heatwave conditions returning to several parts of Haryana and Delhi-NCR.

Nonetheless, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting multiple thunderstorms in the coming week, including one on Friday, the city might get a brief respite from the heat.

The predominant wind speed in the city was about 8 kilometres per hour(kmph)on Tuesday, according to the Early Air Quality Warning System for Delhi-NCR, and originated from the north-northeast direction of the region. On June 7, they are expected to rise slightly, to about 10kmph, and might even exceed 30kmph in the event of a thunderstorm.

“The temperature, however, is not expected to dip significantly once the storm passes. According to our forecast, the temperature in Gurugram will hover between 44 and 46 degrees Celsius,” said an IMD official. He added that the atmosphere was likely to get more humid and muggy over the next few days. Relatively humidity at 5.30pm was 40%, as opposed to 35% the previous day.

“It is an indicator that the region will soon see some precipitation,” said the IMD official. Air quality in the city remained stable, in the lower end of the ‘poor’ category of the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) bulletin, with a score of 230 on Thursday.

In the event of rain, this will be reduced somewhat, but is otherwise expected to rise to about 259 by June 9, according to forecasts provided by the Central Control Room for Air Quality Management in Delhi.

IMD officials also said that Friday’s thunderstorm will likely be preceded with high-velocity, dust raising winds, leading to low visibility. Long-range transportation of dust is expected due to gusty winds that usually accompany a thunderstorm.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, similar heatwave conditions prevailed on Thursday, with some parts of the city, such as Delhi Ridge, recording 45.2 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal.

On Thursday, the Safdarjung Observatory, which is taken as a representative for Delhi, recorded the maximum temperature at a high of 43.9 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. Over the last few days, the day temperature had hovered around 42 degrees because of easterly winds blowing over the city bringing in moisture.

“The impact of easterly winds, however, has reduced, which is the main reason why the temperature rose on Thursday. The impact will lessen even further, as hot and dry westerly winds will start reaching Delhi from Friday. Heat wave conditions are likely to grip the city on June 8-9,” said, Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

However, there may be some respite in the offing, as a Western Disturbance is likely to affect Delhi on June 11-12, resulting in a thunderstorm and light rain.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 03:42 IST