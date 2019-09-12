TMC eyes clean sweep; ‘prepares’ residents for Swachh feedback

cities

Question: Is your city clean? Answer: Yes.

Like your exam sample questions, Thane Municipal Corporation has put up questions and also answers for residents to fill up the Swachh Survekshan feedback form.

The municipal corporation wants to improve its rank, but residents said it should improve services instead of prompting the answer.

TMC has put up banners at immersion spots with a set of probable questions and answers for residents to fill the Swachh Survekshan questionnaire.

Last year, the city ranked 57th in Swachh Survekshan, slipping 17 spots.

Twenty five percent of Swachh Survekshan ranking depends on the feedback of citizens.

Residents can answer a questionnaire on the Swachh Bharat website or call 1969 to answer the questionnaire.

The feedback has around 1000 points in the survey.

An official from Swachh Survekshan department said, “Residents are mostly caught unaware when a surveyor asks questions. Most of them are unaware that their city is part of the Swachh survey. We want people to be aware that the feedback survey is valuable for the city’s ranking.”

The corporation has put up huge banners across immersion ghats with a set of 11 questions such as is your city clean, is you garbage collected, is the garbage segregated, is the garbage treated and is the corporation creating awareness on home composting and waste management. The banner also gives answers in affirmative to all these questions.

The official said, “We do not want people to lie. They should just be prepared for the questions. The answers are what we expect them to say. However, they can give their own answers.”

Residents, though, are not happy with TMC’s move.

Anand Nabar, 39, a resident of Kalwa, said, “The corporation is misleading the people by giving affirmative answers. The banner also asks if toilets are spotlessly clean and does not need repairs. TMC’s answer is yes, which is far from reality. People are aware of the situation and will answer accordingly.”

