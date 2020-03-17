Track fracture halts services on trans-harbour line

cities

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 01:01 IST

Trans-harbour services between Navi Mumbai and Thane were affected from 4pm to 5.50pm because of a track fracture on Monday.

The rail bend was spotted by a guard and motorman of a train who ensured there was no untoward incident.

Twenty services from Vashi and Panvel to Thane were affected during this period. Many commuters alighted from the trains that had come to a halt on the tracks and walked towards Thane station.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway, said, “The trans-harbour services were delayed due to the rail fracture near Airoli. Our staff worked on it on a priority basis to restore the services at the earliest. Services were resumed at 5.50pm.” He said, “Guard Jitendra Kumar and motorman SM Tripathi ensured there was no mishap. They will be awarded.”