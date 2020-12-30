e-paper
UPSRTC introduces helpline for women passengers

UPSRTC introduces helpline for women passengers

cities Updated: Dec 30, 2019 18:49 IST
Yogesh Dubey
In a step aimed at providing security and assistance to the women travelling in the buses of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), a new helpline service called ‘Damini’ (8114277777) has been introduced. The service was launched at the UPSRTC headquarters in Lucknow on Monday.

“Our aim is to help the women travelling on the roadways buses if they face any trouble. Passengers can report their problems on the helpline from 9am to 6pm.” said SP Singh, service manager, UPSRTC, Agra.

He said that passengers could also report their problems on the helpline using whatsapp.

“The helpline is managed from the UPSRTC headquarters. Once a complaint is received, it is forwarded to the concerned region in-charge for resolution,” said Singh.

“In Agra, head clerk Suman Kumari, at the regional manager office, is the in-charge of the helpline. She will work to provide immediate help to women passengers,” he said.

An official associated with the helpline said that till the evening of the launch day, no calls were received on the helpline.

