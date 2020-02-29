Vimannagar residents, BJP leaders protest against civic apathy

cities

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 22:54 IST

PUNE Residents of Vimannagar and leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a protest on Saturday against Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for turning a blind eye towards the poor state of Konark road which is caught in a legal battle and ineffective drainage system in the area.

Currently, the BJP has a majority in PMC.

Nagji Raina, a resident of Konark Society, said, “PMC is turning a blind eye towards the problems of residents in Vimannagar. Residents are facing inconvenience due to bad road at Konark society and lack of proper drainage system.”

Sitting BJP corporator Mukta Jagtap said that laying drainage lines, stormwater drains and construction of retaining wall in Vimanngar were some of the major issues pending before the PMC.

“PMC should look into the issues at the earliest and solve problems of residents,” said Jagtap.

Former corporator Arjun Jagtap said that the issue of Konark road construction has been pending from the past four years.

“We have requested the civic administration to give the necessary compensation to the landowner and sort out the court case in the issue. We also demand an inquiry as to how the Konark society construction was permitted in absence of a proper road,” he said.

Former MLA and city BJP president Jagdish Mulik said, “During my tenure, I had sanctioned budget for the Konark work, but still the work was not been done by the PMC and now there is a stay order. We will continue to take follow up and ensure that road construction is carried out at the earliest.”

The Konark road is facing a legal hurdle as the land owner of a stretch is demanding compensation from the authorities.