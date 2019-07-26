World Hepatitis Day: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences plans conclave to raise awareness

On the eve of World Hepatitis Day July 27 (Saturday), the Delhi government-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) is holding a conclave to empower people against viral hepatitis that kills an estimated 1.5 lakh Indians annually

The institute started project EMPATHY (Empowering People Against Hepatitis) in the national capital about a year ago, as part of a mega awareness drive.

Although the disease burden is very high in India, there is not enough data to give an exact number. As per the Union health ministry estimates, viral hepatitis accounted for 3% of deaths reported due to communicable diseases in 2015.

About 60 million Indians are affected with viral hepatitis B and C , and most of those affected do not know about their positive status as awareness levels about the disease are extremely low, experts said.

“The EMPATHY project was started with the support of Airports Authority of India and, in one year, we have created visuals about the disease that are displayed across all Indian airports and also in cinema halls. We roped in boxer Mary Kom as the brand ambassador to generate awareness,” Dr SK Sarin, director, ILBS, said.

However, the major challenge that experts face is the need to get a law pertaining to HIV positive persons tweaked to stop people from discriminating against people living with hepatitis, as the disease, like HIV, is also blood and body fluids-borne, and can spread through unsafe sex.

“Our aim is to ensure people are accepted in society and there’s no discrimination, which is a serious impediment in convincing people to get tested. Just as there is a law supporting people with HIV, people with hepatitis also need help. The HIV law can be amended to cover hepatitis positive people as well. We are working on it,” Dr Sarin said.

The institute is also imparting training to laboratory technicians from across the country in testing and other measures necessary to deliver patient centric liver care.

“There is project ‘Prakash’ which is currently ongoing under which we have already imparted training to about 4,000 nurses and paramedics. People dealing with patients, too, need to be well equipped. Overall awareness is the key, and the EMPATHY conclave is going to be a meeting of minds in that direction. There is a lot that needs to be done,” he said.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 21:24 IST