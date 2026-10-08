Safari, stargazing or slow mornings? 7 destinations for couples who want experiences over sightseeing

For couples looking to celebrate against a magical winter backdrop, Finland offers an experience far removed from the conventional romantic getaway. The snowy landscapes of Lapland, cosy wilderness stays and the possibility of witnessing the Northern Lights create an especially memorable setting for honeymoons, milestone anniversaries and winter celebrations.

Beyond romantic stays, couples are increasingly looking for experiences that make the occasion feel personal, memorable and reflective of their shared interests. Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel shared destinations with HT Lifestyle that lend themselves to celebratory getaways, combining memorable stays with experiences spanning adventure, gastronomy, culture, wellness and nature.

The appeal goes beyond simply watching the Aurora Borealis. Couples can immerse themselves in the landscapes and traditions of Finnish Lapland, spending their days outdoors and their evenings in intimate, atmospheric settings. It is a destination where the weather and landscape become part of the experience itself.

2. Japan Japan offers couples the opportunity to turn a celebration into a journey of discovery, bringing together history, culture, gastronomy, nature and contemporary experiences. From the traditional streets of Kyoto to the energy of Tokyo, the destination offers a constantly changing backdrop for a couple's holiday.

For couples who enjoy discovering places through food and culture, Japan can be particularly rewarding. Traditional ryokans, seasonal cuisine, tea experiences and local neighbourhoods allow travellers to experience a more immersive side of the destination, while scenic rail journeys add an element of adventure to the trip.

3. New Zealand New Zealand lends itself naturally to couples who see travel as an adventure to be shared. Its combination of mountains, lakes, glaciers, vineyards and dramatic coastlines allows couples to build a celebration around road trips and outdoor experiences rather than simply staying in one place.

The South Island, in particular, offers opportunities to combine adrenaline-filled activities with slower moments in scenic settings. Couples can spend one day exploring spectacular landscapes and the next enjoying local wines or unwinding beside an alpine lake.