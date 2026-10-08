Safari, stargazing or slow mornings? 7 destinations for couples who want experiences over sightseeing
From wildlife to wine country, here are destinations couples can consider for a romantic getaway.
Beyond romantic stays, couples are increasingly looking for experiences that make the occasion feel personal, memorable and reflective of their shared interests. Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel shared destinations with HT Lifestyle that lend themselves to celebratory getaways, combining memorable stays with experiences spanning adventure, gastronomy, culture, wellness and nature.
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1. Finland
For couples looking to celebrate against a magical winter backdrop, Finland offers an experience far removed from the conventional romantic getaway. The snowy landscapes of Lapland, cosy wilderness stays and the possibility of witnessing the Northern Lights create an especially memorable setting for honeymoons, milestone anniversaries and winter celebrations.
The appeal goes beyond simply watching the Aurora Borealis. Couples can immerse themselves in the landscapes and traditions of Finnish Lapland, spending their days outdoors and their evenings in intimate, atmospheric settings. It is a destination where the weather and landscape become part of the experience itself.
2. Japan
Japan offers couples the opportunity to turn a celebration into a journey of discovery, bringing together history, culture, gastronomy, nature and contemporary experiences. From the traditional streets of Kyoto to the energy of Tokyo, the destination offers a constantly changing backdrop for a couple's holiday.
For couples who enjoy discovering places through food and culture, Japan can be particularly rewarding. Traditional ryokans, seasonal cuisine, tea experiences and local neighbourhoods allow travellers to experience a more immersive side of the destination, while scenic rail journeys add an element of adventure to the trip.
3. New Zealand
New Zealand lends itself naturally to couples who see travel as an adventure to be shared. Its combination of mountains, lakes, glaciers, vineyards and dramatic coastlines allows couples to build a celebration around road trips and outdoor experiences rather than simply staying in one place.
The South Island, in particular, offers opportunities to combine adrenaline-filled activities with slower moments in scenic settings. Couples can spend one day exploring spectacular landscapes and the next enjoying local wines or unwinding beside an alpine lake.
4. South Africa
South Africa brings together wildlife, gastronomy, wine, culture and dramatic landscapes, making it particularly suited to couples who want variety from their celebratory holiday. A safari can form the centrepiece of the trip, followed by time in Cape Town or the Winelands for a change of pace.
The destination also gives couples opportunities to experience travel in very different ways within the same holiday — from early-morning wildlife drives and intimate bush dinners to wine tasting, coastal exploration and discovering the city's food and cultural scene.
5. Australia
Australia gives couples the flexibility to combine urban experiences, gastronomy, wildlife, beaches and adventure. Whether the couple is interested in diving, road trips, food, nature or city life, the destination offers several ways to personalise a celebration.
Its diverse geography also means couples can create a holiday that moves between different experiences rather than following a traditional beach-and-resort format. A trip could combine Australia's famous coastal landscapes with its food and wine regions, wildlife encounters and vibrant cities.
6. Andaman and Nicobar Islands
The Andamans combine beaches, clear waters, forests and a relaxed island atmosphere, making them well suited to couples looking for an experiential tropical holiday within India. The destination offers enough variety to combine adventure with downtime. For couples who enjoy exploring together, the islands offer opportunities to get into the water, discover the natural surroundings and experience the destination beyond the resort.
7. Karnataka
For couples who prefer nature, wildlife and slower-paced experiences, Karnataka's Coorg and Kabini offer an appealing combination. Coorg brings together coffee plantations, mist-covered hills and scenic stays, while Kabini adds the opportunity to experience wildlife and the wilderness of the Nagarhole landscape. Together, they create a celebration that feels immersive without requiring a packed itinerary.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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