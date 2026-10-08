New Delhi, Delhi government has flagged its top officers for taking vacations without prior permission, directing them to seek approval of the chief minister and the ministers concerned for any kind of leave. Delhi govt asks top officers to inform CM, ministers before proceeding on leave

It has been observed that instructions regarding leave are not being adhered to, which was viewed seriously by the chief minister, said an order issued on Wednesday by the Secretary Nandini Paliwal.

In previous orders issued by the government, the competent authority directed that all the additional chief secretaries , principal secretaries and heads of departments would furnish prior intimation to the CM and ministers in-charge of their department about proceeding on leave of any kind, including casual leave.

The Services Department has again directed the top officers of the departments to comply with the instructions strictly, adding that a copy of every leave application of the officers of the rank of head of department and above will be endorsed to the Secretary to the Chief Minister.

It has warned that non-compliance of the instructions will be adversely viewed and may lead to action for the default.

The issue of officers going on leave without formally intimating superiors in advance is a "chronic" problem and there have been regular instructions in this regard, officials said.

However, the government asking top officers to fall in line and follow the proper procedure points to the seriousness of the matter, they said.

Last year, instructions were issued by the office of cabinet minister Ashish Sood to the officers of Home, Education, Higher Education, Urban Development and Power departments for seeking leave through WhatsApp.

The officers were found to be proceeding on leave without prior information or intimating through WhatsApp on the day of their absence.

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