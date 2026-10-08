Nobel Prize in Literature awarded to Anne Carson for creating 'new forms for contemporary literature'
Anne Carson, born in 1950 in Toronto, Canada, is a poet, translator and academic whose work combines classical literature, poetry and contemporary writing.
Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to Canadian author Anne Carson for creating 'new forms for contemporary literature' through her work.
The award was announced on Thursday by the Swedish Academy in Stockholm.
Last year, Hungarian writer László Krasznahorkai won the literature Nobel for his surreal and anarchic novels, which combine a bleak view of the world with dark humour. The judges said his work upholds the power of art amid “apocalyptic terror”.
Who is Anne Carson?
Anne Carson, born in 1950 in Toronto, Canada, is a poet, translator and academic whose work combines classical literature, poetry and contemporary writing. Much of her career has focused on the relationship between words, their origins and the search for new meanings.
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Carson published her doctoral thesis in Classics, Odi et Amo Ergo Sum, in 1981. She has since taught at several universities while producing poetry and translations from Classical Greek. Her translations include Sappho’s fragments in If Not, Winter (2002), as well as Sophocles’s Electra and Antigone, and Euripides’s Bakkhai.
Her 1986 work Eros the Bittersweet explored Eros as a force driven by the combination of pain and sweetness. The book established an approach that became central to her writing: bringing different voices, periods and literary traditions together.
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Among Carson’s best-known works are The Glass Essay (1995), Autobiography of Red: A Novel in Verse (1998), The Beauty of the Husband: A Fictional Essay in 29 Tangos (2001) and Nox (2010), written in memory of her brother Michael.
Her later works include Float (2016) and Wrong Norma (2024). Through collaborations across literature, visual art, theatre and opera, Carson has continued to challenge conventional literary forms.
Nobel Prizes this week
Three science Nobel Prizes were announced earlier this week.
The Nobel Prize in medicine went to three scientists whose research led to a tool that uses light to help scientists understand how the brain works. The physics prize recognised a scientist for efforts to shed light on a rare group of neutrinos. The chemistry prize was awarded to two scientists for explaining mysterious mirror images in molecules, a discovery that has been used in the development of countless drugs.
The week will conclude with the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. The Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences will be announced on Monday.
The prize money this year is 12 million Swedish kronor, or about $1.2 million. The amount is the same whether the award goes to an individual, a small group of laureates, or an organisation.
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