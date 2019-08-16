YEIDA takes possession of 44 hectares of land

noida

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 00:42 IST

The Yamuna expressway authority and district administration on Friday took possession of 44 hectares of land for the Noida International Greenfield Airport project at Jewar along the 165km-expressway.

“We have taken possession of the land in Parohi village from the administration. We have put up a board stating that the land is owned by civil aviation department of Uttar Pradesh and did some digging around the land. Now, we will take possession of the third village after completing formalities,” said Navneet Goyal, officer on special duty of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida).

The administration team led by sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Abhay Singh helped the Yeida take over possession from farmers.

“We took possession from farmers of Parohi and then handed it over to Yeida for development of the airport project. We are taking possession from farmers only after paying them compensation and completing other legal formalities. After following the laid down procedure, we are handing over possession to Yeida,” said Singh, in-charge of the airport project.

The possession-taking process began at 11am on Friday.

On August 6 this year, the two agencies took possession of land from Ranhera village, the first village from which land was taken over, and Kishorpur will be the third.

Additional district magistrate Balram Singh has written to Goyal regarding the takeover of land from farmers in Kishorpur. Administration and Yeida officials will be present at the site in Kishorpur, from which the two bodies need to take possession of 171.1854 hectares of land.

“But we will take possession of the land for which we have paid compensation to farmers and also completed other formalities as per law. So far, we have taken the physical possession of 124 hectares of land as we have taken possession of 80 hectares of land in Ranhera and 44 hectare in Parohi,” said the SDM.

Ranhera, Parohi, Rohi, Kishorpur, Dayanatpur and Banwari Bas are six villages whose land is to be acquired. The Uttar Pradesh government had on October 30, 2018, notified the acquisition of 1,239.14 hectares for the development of the airport in these six villages.

The administration needs to acquire this land from 3,000 farmers in the first phase of the project. On the whole, the government requires 5,000 hectares of land when the airport will be developed to its full capacity. The estimated budget for the airport project is between Rs15,000 crore and Rs 20,000 crore. The project is expected to be operational by 2022-2023.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 22:50 IST