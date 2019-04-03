Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Balasore in Odisha to witness a triangular fight

One of the 21 parliamentary constituencies, Balasore has been represented by different parties including the Congress, BJP and BJD over the years.

The Biju Janata Dal’s Rabindra Jena is the sitting member of Parliament from Balasore Lok Sabha seat. Rabindra Jena had beaten Pratap Chandra Sarangi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

The Congress party’s Srikant Kumar Jena was the winner in the 2009 Lok Sabha election and the BJP’s Kharabela Swain had won the seat thrice in 1998, 1999 and 2004.

The BJD has re-nominated Rabindra Jena from Balasore Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming election and will face Pratap Chandra Sarangi in the general election.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Voting will be held in Balasore on April 29 and results will be announced on May 23.

Here are some facts about the Balasore Lok Sabha seat:

State: Odisha

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Balasore

Polling date: April 29

Sitting MP, party: Rabindra Kumar Jena, BJD

Winning margin in 2014: 141,825

Runner up name, party: Pratap Chandra Sarangi, BJP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,049,450

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 76.81%

Number of women voters in 2014: 656,876

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,553

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 18:11 IST