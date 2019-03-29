Today in New Delhi, India
Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Porbandar

Vitthalbhai Hansrajbhai Radadiya defeated Congress candidate Kandhalbhai Sarmanbhai Jadeja from the general seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Updated: Mar 29, 2019 18:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
PORBANDAR Lok Sabha 2019 Constituency Details
Ghaziabad India - March 14, 2019: A view of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT), at DM office, in Ghaziabad, India, on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The members of the federation of association of apartment owners will request contesting candidates to give affidavits which will include time line of the works which the candidate promises in their area.(Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times)

Vitthalbhai Hansrajbhai Radadiya of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the sitting member of Parliament from Porbandar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat.

Vitthalbhai Hansrajbhai Radadiya defeated Congress candidate Kandhalbhai Sarmanbhai Jadeja from the general seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Radadiya, once a Congress leader, had won the seat in the by-election held in 2013 as well as the general polls of 2009.

State: Gujarat

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Porbandar

Sitting MP, Party: Vitthalbhai Hansrajbhai Radadiya, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 267,971

Runner up name, party: Kandhalbhai Sarmanbhai Jadeja, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 809,433

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 52.59%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,662

Number of women voters: 731,840

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 18:57 IST

