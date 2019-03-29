Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Porbandar
Vitthalbhai Hansrajbhai Radadiya of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the sitting member of Parliament from Porbandar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat.
Vitthalbhai Hansrajbhai Radadiya defeated Congress candidate Kandhalbhai Sarmanbhai Jadeja from the general seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Radadiya, once a Congress leader, had won the seat in the by-election held in 2013 as well as the general polls of 2009.
State: Gujarat
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Porbandar
Sitting MP, Party: Vitthalbhai Hansrajbhai Radadiya, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 267,971
Runner up name, party: Kandhalbhai Sarmanbhai Jadeja, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 809,433
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 52.59%
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,662
Number of women voters: 731,840
