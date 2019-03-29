Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Rajkot

Mohanbhai Kundariya of the Bharatiya Janata Party is the sitting member of Parliament from Rajkot Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat.

Mohanbhai Kundariya won the 2014 Lok Sabha election against Kuvarjibhai Bavalia of the Congress party on this general seat. Bavalia had won the general election held in 2009.

State: Gujarat

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Rajkot

Sitting MP, Party: Mohanbhai Kundariya, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 246,428

Runner up name, party: Kuvarjibhai Bavalia, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,057,069

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 63.84%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,690

Number of women voters: 790,957

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 18:54 IST