Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Rajkot
Mohanbhai Kundariya won the 2014 Lok Sabha election against Kuvarjibhai Bavalia of the Congress party on this general seat.constituency watch Updated: Mar 29, 2019 18:54 IST
New Delhi
Mohanbhai Kundariya of the Bharatiya Janata Party is the sitting member of Parliament from Rajkot Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat.
Mohanbhai Kundariya won the 2014 Lok Sabha election against Kuvarjibhai Bavalia of the Congress party on this general seat. Bavalia had won the general election held in 2009.
State: Gujarat
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Rajkot
Sitting MP, Party: Mohanbhai Kundariya, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 246,428
Runner up name, party: Kuvarjibhai Bavalia, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 1,057,069
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 63.84%
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,690
Number of women voters: 790,957
First Published: Mar 29, 2019 18:54 IST