'Ashutosh Sharma had cut finger': DC match-winner's 'tiger mentality' revealed, was in doubt for LSG fixture

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been one competition where talent and opportunity have gone hand-in-hand. Hence, it is no surprise that stars are made overnight in the cash-rich league. Ashutosh Sharma carried on from where he left off last season as he played a scintillating knock for the Delhi Capitals against the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 on Monday. Head coach Hemang Badani has now revealed that Ashutosh had a cut finger and there were chances he could have missed the fixture against the Rishabh Pant-led side. Ashutosh Sharma played an unbeaten knock of 66 to help Delhi Capitals win. (AFP)

Delhi Capitals were down and out, and all chances of a win looked improbable, considering the franchise was reeling at 65/5 while chasing 210. However, young guns Ashutosh Sharma and Viprag Nigam stitched together a partnership of 55 runs for the seventh wicket, bringing Delhi back into the contest.

However, in the end, it all boiled down to Ashutosh Sharma as he kept losing partners. With six needed off the final over with one wicket in hand, Mohit Sharma managed to get the right-hander on strike and the rest, as they say, is history. Ashutosh, who had come in as the impact sub, hit a six down the ground to seal the victory for Delhi, leaving the owners and mentor Kevin Pietersen in awe.

While addressing the Delhi Capitals squad inside the dressing room, head coach Hemang Badani revealed how Ashutosh displayed a 'tiger mentality' in choosing to play the game despite suffering a cut finger.

"I have to mention about this lad. He's had a cut finger. There was a chance he could have missed out on the game. I had a chat with him, asking him two days prior to the game when he had that cut. 'How are you feeling? Will you play?'" he said.

"He said quite clearly, 'I am playing the game. I want to be in the middle.' There's one thing that you speak of being in the middle, wanting to and the desire to play but to go in there, to bat the way you batted. 15 off 15 at one stage, but then he goes on to get 66 off 31. Finishing off the game in style," he added.

Ashutosh Sharma dedicates POTM award to Shikhar Dhawan

For his unbeaten knock of 66 of 31 balls, Ashutosh Sharma was awarded the Player of the Match award. He then dedicated the accolade to his mentor, Shikhar Dhawan, with whom he had shared the dressing room last season for Punjab Kings.

After the game against LSG, Ashutosh Sharma also video-called Shikhar Dhawan, and the duo was seen speaking to each other.

Delhi Capitals will next face SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday, March 30. KL Rahul, who missed the fixture against LSG, is expected to be back in town for the match against Pat Cummins and co.

KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty welcomed their first child on Monday.