BCA conducts auction for unsanctioned T20 league before getting BCCI's approval
The controversy-ridden Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) has again found itself in muddy waters after organising an auction for an "unsanctioned" Bihar Cricket League (T20) before getting green light from the BCCI.
The Anti Corruption Unit of the BCCI has already recommended that there should be strict guidelines before BCCI green-lights any franchise based state T20 league and BCA on Saturday went ahead with their players' auction without getting necessary approvals.
The tournament is scheduled in Patna from March 21-27 with five franchises Angika Avengers, Bhagalpur Bulls, Dharbhanga Diamonds, Gaya Gladiators and Patna Pilots.
The matches will be aired on a private sports channel and the bidding was kept at ₹50,000 per player.
"As far as I know, there has been no approvals given to Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) as on February 28th evening to organise any T20 league. I don't know how they went ahead with the auctions," a senior BCCI official, who is privy to sanctions of state-based leagues, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
In fact, BCA president Rakesh Tiwary was very evasive when PTI questioned him about going ahead with the auctions before having the necessary letters of approval in place to organise such a tournament.
"We had sought permission from the BCCI but we haven't yet received any reply from them," Tiwary said.
"But couldn't have waited for the papers since its already more than a month that BCCI has not given approvals after all the controversies surrounding Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL)."
When Nishant Dayal, the boss of Elite Sports, which is helping BCA organise the tournament, was asked, he informed that the state body had sought permission from BCCI on January 22.
"The request letter to BCCI was sent by the Bihar Cricket Association on January 22 as per norms of the parent body which requires any state board to send their application for conducting such league 45 days before the start of the tournament. We had also written to BCCI's ACU unit for their help in smooth and fair conduct of the tournament," said Dayal.
The state-run leagues have over the years come under scanner especially after former Karnataka and India A wicketkeeper-batsman CM Gautham and former IPL player Abrar Kazi were arrested for their involvement in fixing in the Karnataka Premier League games.
In some of these televised state league games, the betting patterns have been unusual at times and once a UK based firm stopped taking bets after detecting unusual patterns in one of the games.
It is also interesting that it has now been five weeks since BCA applied for the permission and are yet to get the nod.
During Saturday's auction, former India players Madan Lal and Saba Karim, who till recently was BCCI's GM (Cricket Operations) attended the auction event. PTI KHS KHS SSC SSC
'He's practiced hard like Dhoni': Ex Ind cricketer hails 'vastly improved' Pant
- Farokh Engineer’s opinion about Rishabh Pant and his wicketkeeping has changed drastically today, with the former India gloveman expressing delight over how far the 23-year-old has come as a keeper.
Asia Cup to be postponed if India reaches finals of WTC: PCB
- PCB CEO Wasim Khan also said that it looks like India will reach the finals of the WTC, so the Asia Cup needs to be postponed.
'Kohli called D/N Test 'bizarre', it describes Eng's tactics against spinners'
- Chappell blamed England's execution against India's spinners as the main reason behind their collapse.
'Bumrah said he got workload management while playing in Ahmedabad': Kohli
'I felt for Ollie Pope': Atherton picks 'ball of the game' from Ahmedabad Test
- With as many as 28 of the 30 wickets to fall to spin, it can get difficult to judge one ball that stood out in the match.
