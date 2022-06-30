Explained: Why 2 runs were struck off India's final score against Ireland in 2nd T20I

Team India registered an emphatic 2-0 series victory against Ireland earlier this week. The Hardik Pandya-led side cruised to a seven-wicket win in the rain-shortened first T20I of the series, but Ireland gave the visitors a scare in the second match in Dublin, almost chasing down a mammoth 226-run target. The home side eventually fell short by 4 runs, as Umran Malik bowled an impressive final over to defend 17 runs off six deliveries.

However, during India's innings, it largely went unnoticed that two runs were struck off the side's total. It happened in the final over of the innings when Hardik Pandya smashed the first ball towards long-on. While fielder Andrew Balbirnie rushed to pick the delivery, the broadcasters thought Pandya had ran a double and added 2 runs to the total. However, it was later concluded that no runs were taken off the delivery and India's total was revised.

Given how close the game eventually went, it would've been one of the major talking points had Ireland managed to eke out a victory at the Village in Malahide.

Earlier, Deepak Hooda smashed his maiden century (104) while Sanju Samson also scored a brilliant 77 off just 42 balls as India put on a strong score against the Irish side. However, Ireland responded brilliantly with captain Balbirnie scoring a half-century (60), while Paul Stirling (40), Harry Tector (39), George Dockrell (34*), and Mark Adair (23*) all contributed brilliantly.

Umran Malik was handed the final over with Ireland needing 17 more runs to win, and even as he conceded 9 runs off the first 3 deliveries (including a no-ball), the young speedster made a brilliant comeback, given only 3 over as many remaining deliveries as India clinched a thrilling win.

Team India will now return to action in the shortest format of the game against England on July 7, and it is expected that a majority of the first-team players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah among others will make a return to the squad for the three-match series.

