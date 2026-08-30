Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar sweat over Shreyas Iyer's backup for ODI World Cup, Tilak Varma identified: Report

The Indian think tank, comprising head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shubman Gill, has begun looking beyond their established ODI combination heading into the 2027 World Cup. India's T20I vice-captain Tilak Varma has emerged as one of the names being considered for a middle-order backup role. He is being viewed as a possible alternative to Shreyas Iyer in the top six, according to a Times of India report. His ability to add variety to a predominantly right-handed batting group is one of the factors working in his favour. The Indian team management wants to have a backup to Shreyas Iyer (AFP)

Tilak’s potential value, however, could extend beyond his batting. The team management has encouraged him to develop his off-spin, with his part-time bowling regarded as an area that could eventually give India an additional option in ODIs.

The lack of reliable bowling depth among the top-order batters has become a concern for the Indian setup. The management believes having a player capable of contributing a few overs could reduce the workload on the frontline bowlers and provide greater flexibility while constructing the XI.

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A BCCI source said head coach Gambhir and captain Gill are keen to develop cover for the middle order, particularly given the fitness concerns surrounding Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

“Head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill feel there isn’t any backup ready for the middle order. With Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy being prone to injuries, they want someone in the top order who can at least chip in with four overs in an ODI,” TOI quoted a source as saying.

Planning gains steam The planning process is expected to gather greater momentum when India travel to New Zealand in October for five ODIs. Several first-choice players are set to miss the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies, beginning September 27, while a full-strength T20 squad is scheduled to be involved in the Asian Games in Japan.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is particularly conscious of building a squad suited to the conditions expected at the 2027 World Cup in South Africa. There are also longer-term considerations surrounding the age and fitness of some senior players.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are both entering the latter stages of their international careers, while KL Rahul will be above 35 by the time the World Cup arrives. Ravindra Jadeja’s place is also not considered guaranteed, while recurring fitness concerns have affected India’s fielding standards.

The immediate West Indies assignment, however, is unlikely to provide a clear indication of India’s long-term World Cup plans. Iyer, Tilak, Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel are all expected to be unavailable, leaving the selectors with a considerably altered group to work with.