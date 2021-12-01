'They're not small children for someone to come and pat on the back': Ex-Pak captain slams 2 India seniors for poor show

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has not minced in his words while criticizing senior India batters in Ajiknya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara for their failures with the bat during the first India-New Zealand Test.

Both Rahane, the stand-in captain in absence of Virat Kohli, and Pujara – the vice-captain – returned with low scores in the two innings. While Rahane could only manage 35 and 4, respectively, India's Test mainstay Pujara registered scores of 26 and 4.

ALSO READ| 'India took 1 hour to score last 40 runs': Ex-PAK captain slams late declaration, says IND feared NZ would chase it down

Left-hander Butt, while analysing India's performance in a video on his YouTube channel, said that is is high time for Rahane and Pujara to overcome their problems o their own.

“Rahane and Pujara need to apply what they have. What are they waiting for? With this amount of experience, one needs to deal with their problems on their own. They are not small children for someone to come and pat on their back. That time has passed for them. Now is the time to take the bull by the horns," said Butt.

The 37-year-old further added that Rahane must lead from the front and continue fighting.

“You have seen enough ups and downs. Remember how you returned to form earlier. Don’t forget you are the captain (for Kanpur Test). A leader needs to charge others. If he himself is constantly searching for form, then things won’t work. Even if he is losing his battle within, he needs to come up and try something and go down fighting.”

India and New Zealand will lock horns for the final on this tour at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai when they meet for the second and final Test. Virat Kohli, who opted out of the three-match T20I series and the first Test, will return to lead the side.