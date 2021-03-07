IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India lacked match practice, will need time to get back into rhythm: Harmanpreet
Harmanpreet Kaur(Twitter)
Harmanpreet Kaur(Twitter)
cricket

India lacked match practice, will need time to get back into rhythm: Harmanpreet

Playing their first international match in 12 months, the Indian women's team suffered an eight-wicket loss in the first ODI at the hands of South Africa to trail the five-match series 0-1.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:53 PM IST

Indian women's ODI vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday said the team was lacking match practice and will need time to get back into rhythm after being away from international cricket for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Playing their first international match in 12 months, the Indian women's team suffered an eight-wicket loss in the first ODI at the hands of South Africa to trail the five-match series 0-1.

"We didn't get any international cricket for a year. Apart from three IPL games we didn't get much time to work as a unit. As a team you need to spend time and get ready for any series," Kaur said at the post-match press conference.

"Nowadays everybody is looking for a big total, every game we want to score more than 250 but for that you need some time and matches.

"In the past few years we had built a rhythm but we will need time to create that rhythm and next game we will try to do that as a unit," added Kaur, who was playing her 100th ODI.

The Indian team last played on March 8 last year when they lost to Australia in the T20 World Cup final.

Additionally, they got only two days of nets before the series, making it tougher for the players to be at their best from the word go which was visible as India struggled with the bat, managing 177 for nine in the designated 50 overs.

The 31-year-old conceded that her side was guilty of throwing away their wickets and lacked partnerships with both bat and ball.

"When you are playing after a long time there are chances were you can collapse but they bowled well and we threw our wickets. As a bowling unit, there were no partnership, you need partnership whether it is bowling or batting," she said.

"Today I felt our bowling was also not upto the mark, our spinners are good but it can happen if you are playing after a long time, sometimes things cannot be in your favour. We had a bad day today, whatever we were doing, we couldn't execute it."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india cricketer harmanpreet kaur
Close
Harmanpreet Kaur(Twitter)
Harmanpreet Kaur(Twitter)
cricket

India lacked match practice, will need time to get back into rhythm: Harmanpreet

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Playing their first international match in 12 months, the Indian women's team suffered an eight-wicket loss in the first ODI at the hands of South Africa to trail the five-match series 0-1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahid Afridi with daughter(Instagram/Shahid Afridi)
Shahid Afridi with daughter(Instagram/Shahid Afridi)
cricket

'Matches made in heaven': Afridi confirms daughter's engagement with Pak pacer

By hindustantimes.com | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:29 PM IST
Shahid Afridi said both families came together after Shaheen's family had made a formal approach. The former Pakistan all-rounder offered his blessings to Shaheen while confirming his daughter's engagement with him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's head coach Ravi Shastri(AP)
India's head coach Ravi Shastri(AP)
cricket

'They do it to have fun at my expense': Shastri's reply to meme makers & trolls

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:00 PM IST
When asked about his reaction to the social media memes on him that often go viral, India head coach Ravi Shastri said they are 'banters' and they do not affect him at all.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Michael Vaughan (L), Indian captain Virat Kohli and Axar Patel (R)(HT Collage)
Michael Vaughan (L), Indian captain Virat Kohli and Axar Patel (R)(HT Collage)
cricket

'India, for me, are pound for pound the best team in the world'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:35 PM IST
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan said if India excel in their upcoming tour of England, he ‘wouldn't bet against them’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Rajasthan Royals players from an IPL 2020 match in UAE(IPL/Twitter)
Photo of Rajasthan Royals players from an IPL 2020 match in UAE(IPL/Twitter)
cricket

Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2021 full schedule, squad, match timings and venues

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals let go of Steve Smith and decided to appoint Sanju Samson as their captain for IPL 2021. Here is the full schedule of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Sundar Raman(Agencies)
File photo of Sundar Raman(Agencies)
ipl

Former IPL COO Sundar Raman named consultant for CSK

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:36 PM IST
Sundar Raman will look after the commercial and marketing strategies of the IPL franchise, CSK sources said on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian women's cricket team(Twitter)
Indian women's cricket team(Twitter)
cricket

India women suffer 8-wicket loss on return to international cricket

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:30 PM IST
The South African opening duo did not look any sort of trouble against the India pacers as well as their highly-rated spinners.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CSK's full fixture for IPL 2021(PTI)
CSK's full fixture for IPL 2021(PTI)
ipl

IPL 2021 schedule: CSK matches, timings, opponents, venues- all you need to know

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:18 PM IST
CSK will play five matches in Mumbai, four games in Delhi, three matches in Bangalore and the last two in Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Full schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2021(IPL/Twitter)
Full schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2021(IPL/Twitter)
cricket

SRH's IPL 2021 full schedule, squad, match timings and venues

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Here is the full schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2021. SRH will play their first match against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11 in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri.(Getty Images)
India cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri.(Getty Images)
cricket

'He has more natural ability than I had,' coach Shastri lauds India allrounder

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:38 PM IST
India head coach Ravi Shastri praised Washington Sundar for his performance in the series against England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL 2021: KKR full schedule (Twitter)
IPL 2021: KKR full schedule (Twitter)
cricket

KKR's IPL 2021 full schedule, squad, match timings and venues

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Here is the compete schedule of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for IPL 2021. The 14th edition of Indian Premier League will begin from April 9.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL 2021: Complete fixture of RCB(Twitter)
IPL 2021: Complete fixture of RCB(Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021 schedule: RCB matches, timings, opponents, venues- all you need to know

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:08 PM IST
IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be playing four games in Ahmedabad, five matches in Kolkata, three matches in Chennai, and two games in Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Capitals finisher runner-up last year. (IPL)
Delhi Capitals finisher runner-up last year. (IPL)
cricket

IPL 2021 schedule: Delhi Capitals matches, timings, opponents and venues

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:07 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: The Delhi Capitals will be playing five matches in Kolkata, four in Ahmedabad, three in Mumbai and two games in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab Kings.(Punjab Kings/Twitter)
Punjab Kings.(Punjab Kings/Twitter)
cricket

IPL 2021 schedule: Punjab Kings matches, timings, opponents and venues

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:00 PM IST
IPL 2021 Schedule: All you need to know about Punjab Kings' fixtures, timings, venues, and opponents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will be eyeing a hat-trick of title wins. (IPL)
Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will be eyeing a hat-trick of title wins. (IPL)
cricket

IPL 2021 schedule: Mumbai Indians matches, timings, opponents and venues

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:33 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: Defending champions Mumbai Indians will be playing five matches in Chennai, four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and two games in Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP