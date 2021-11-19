India name U-19 'A' and 'B' squad for Triangular series involving Bangladesh

The BCCI All-India Junior Selection Committee on Friday announced the U-19 A and U-19 B squad for the upcoming U-19 triangular series to be played against Bangladesh.

The series will be played from November 28 to December 7 in Kolkata.

India U19 A squad is as follows: SK Rasheed (C), Yash Dhull (VC), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Siddarth Yadav, Dinesh Bana, S Rohilla (wk), Raj Angad Bawa, Garv Sangwan, RS Hangargekar, Manav Parakh, Vivek Kumar, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Nishant Sindhu, Aryan Dalal.

India U19 B squad is as follows: Aneeshwar Gautam (C), PM Singh Rathore (VC), Md Faiz, R Vimal Kumar, Ansh Gosai, Uday Saharan, KS Tambe, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Vasu Vats, Dhanush Gowda, Shaswat Dangwal, Aayush Singh Thakur, Shashank M, Vicky Ostwal, Shoun Roger. (ANI)

The first clash will be between India U19 A and India U19 B, which will be played on November 28.

