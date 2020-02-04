e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs Pakistan, ICC U19 World Cup: Who will reach the final in case of a washout?

India vs Pakistan, ICC U19 World Cup: Who will reach the final in case of a washout?

India registered brilliant victories against Sri Lanka, Japan and New Zealand in the group stages before beating Australia by 74 runs in the quarters to book their semifinal berth.

cricket Updated: Feb 04, 2020 13:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India face Pakistan in the U19 World Cup semifinal on Tuesday.
India face Pakistan in the U19 World Cup semifinal on Tuesday.(Twitter)
         

The stakes will be extra high for both India and Pakistan as they face off in the semifinal of the U19 World Cup in Potchefstroom on Tuesday. Both the teams have played good cricket till now and they are deservingly battling it out in the final four of the competition. India registered brilliant victories against Sri Lanka, Japan and New Zealand in the group stages before beating Australia by 74 runs in the quarters to book their semifinal berth. Pakistan are also unbeaten in the tournament till now with victories over Scotland and Zimbabwe in the group stages and a huge win over Afghanistan in the last eight of the tournament.

READ: India announce Test squad for NZ series, Prithvi returns, Gill retains spot

With political relations on knife-edge, there has been no Test series between the countries since 2007/2008 and no white ball series since 2012/2013.The only time they have come together of late is at international tournaments.

While the cricket fans will be hoping for an exciting encounter, a washout on Tuesday will favour India more than Pakistan. In case of an abandoned match, India will make their way to the final as they have won more matches in the group stage than their opponents. While both teams are currently unbeaten in the tournament, Pakistan won two games in the group stage as their match against Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain.

READ: India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC U 19 World Cup

Pakistan skipper Rohail Nazir won the toss and opted to bat against India in the high-voltage semi-final clash/

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Verma, Priyam Garg (Captain), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, 1Akash Singh

Pakistan: Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (Captain, wk), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Amir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan

(With agency inputs)

