IPL 2020: How serious is Andre Russell’s knee injury? Dinesh Karthik gives update

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 21:35 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered a stunning 2-run victory over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The Dinesh Karthik-led side had almost lost the game to KXIP at one stage. But some brilliant bowling by Prasidh Krishna and Sunil Narine in the death overs turned the match up-side down.

Despite this terrific win, there is one thing that continues to bother Dinesh Karthik and rest of the KKR think tank. It’s Andre Russell’s knee injury which he picked while saving a boundary during KXIP’s run-chase.

The incident happened during the 2nd over of the KXIP innings. Rahul lofted one of Prasidh Krishna’s deliveries straight past the bowler. Russell, who was posted at long-off, dropped the catch and dived at the boundary line to save four runs. He failed to save the runs and in due course, picked up knee injury.

Soon he was escorted off the field and was replaced by Australian cricketer Chris Green. The former was spotted applying ice to his knee in the presence of the team physio. He returned in the eleventh over but moments later, left the field again, following a bit of discomfort.

Later, in the post-match presentation, Karthik was asked about Russell’s injury. The KKR skipper replied that the condition of the injury needs to be assessed further.

“Whenever Russell gets injured, you know it is hard. He is a very special player, he is a very special person. We need to go and look at him,” said Karthik in the post-match presentation.

Karthik heaped praises on his bowlers who turned the match in their favour. He lauded the efforts of Narine and Krishna for exhibiting an excellent show.

“Prasidh is special. The way he came back and bowled in the second spell shows how good he is. Sunil Narine stands up for us a lot of time. He is calm. He is always looking to find the best way to contribute to the team.”

This 2-run win has propelled KKR to the third position on the points table. They will face Royal Challengers Banglore in their next fixture on October 12 in Sharjah.