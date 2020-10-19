e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: KXIP beat Mumbai Indians via 2nd Super Over in historic match

IPL 2020: KXIP beat Mumbai Indians via 2nd Super Over in historic match

IPL 2020: KXIP and Mumbai Indians could not be separated in the allotted 40 overs of play, neither was the Super Over sufficient to get a result. It required the first-ever second Super Over in the history of the tournament to determine the winner, in which KXIP trumped MI in Dubai.

cricket Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 01:05 IST
Somshuvra Laha
Somshuvra Laha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dubai: Kings XI Punjab players Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle celebrate after winning their Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match against Mumbai Indians (MI), at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
Dubai: Kings XI Punjab players Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle celebrate after winning their Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match against Mumbai Indians (MI), at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (PTI)
         

This was a match decided by the barest of bare margins. Two teams couldn’t score two runs off one ball, pushing the match into two Super Overs before two clean hits from Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal finally fetched Kings XI Punjab the points they deserved. Nobody merited this win more than Rahul. The first Indian to score 500 runs in three consecutive IPL seasons, he scored a brilliant 77 but a ruthless Mumbai Indians took the match to a Super Over. This time, it required an outstanding piece of wicketkeeping from Rahul to take the match into the second Super Over, the first in the history of the Indian Premier League.

As captain, Rahul did almost everything right on Sunday, be it with his field placements or the bowling changes. Only two Kings XI Punjab bowlers---Glen Maxwell and Mohammed Shami---got their quota of four overs as Rahul didn’t allow Mumbai Indians batsmen to settle down by pressing into service seven bowlers. Shami was crafty upfront while Chris Jordan was economic in his first two overs. Further ratcheting up the pressure was the disciplined slow bowling of Maxwell and Ravi Bishnoi who conceded only 24 runs in the six overs shared between them.

KXIP vs MI: Full highlights

Mumbai’s tenacious batting only compounded their problems. This is the fifth match in a row Rohit Sharma hasn’t hit a fifty. Their overall shot selection was debatable on a night five out of six dismissals fell to catches. Neither was there any plan to consolidate, as evident in the period between the third and 17th overs when only one out of five partnerships lasted more than 10 balls. Barring Quinton de Kock and Krunal Pandya, the other middle order batsmen didn’t wait to attack. The flipside of this belligerence was that their run rate never took a huge beating. Mumbai Indians scored 43 in the powerplay, 74 in the middle overs before raising 59 runs in the final four overs.

Possessing a really deep batting line-up meant by the time of the death overs, Kieron Pollard was armed and ready to provide the finishing touch. The first impetus came in the 18th over that yielded 22 runs. Pollard smoked consecutive sixes off two attempted yorkers from Arshdeep Khurana, over his head and then over mid-on, before two more boundaries from Nathan Coulter-Nile gave Mumbai a massive fillip. Twenty more runs in the final over from Jordan and Kings XI Punjab had to again turn to their opening batsmen to come up with a fitting response.

They did get off to a flying start but Mayank Agarwal was living a charmed life after no one in an empty stadium apart from bowler Trent Boult could hear the edge off his bat in the first over. Jasprit Bumrah, however, broke the opening partnership after inducing Agarwal to play onto his stumps. Chris Gayle looked ominous but Rahul Chahar cleverly slipped in a quicker one that was going away from him as the Jamaican launched into a hoick. It didn’t clear Boult at long-off.

Responsibility tends to weigh heavy on him but Rahul revelled in it, scoring his third consecutive fifty of this IPL. But he couldn’t muster support from his middle order as Mumbai Indians kept chipping away at their batting. The big-hitting Nicholas Pooran flattered to deceive before Glenn Maxwell was caught superbly at first slip by Sharma after he tried to go for a huge heave away from his body. Rahul was finally done in with a near-perfect yorker from Bumrah, leaving KXIP needing 24 runs from 15. The equation winded down to two from one but the match failed to produce an outright winner even after two attempts.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Covid-19 could be under control by February: Panel
Covid-19 could be under control by February: Panel
PM Modi has abdicated his responsibility in tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Sonia Gandhi
PM Modi has abdicated his responsibility in tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Sonia Gandhi
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
KXIP beat Mumbai Indians via 2nd Super Over in historic IPL match
KXIP beat Mumbai Indians via 2nd Super Over in historic IPL match
Share of farm fires in PM2.5 forecast to rise
Share of farm fires in PM2.5 forecast to rise
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In