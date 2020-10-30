IPL 2020, KXIP Predicted XI against RR: Why change winning combination?

cricket

Kings XI Punjab are on a roll with five successive wins in the Indian Premier League 2020. Two weeks ago they were reeling at the last position in the points table but they have turned their fortune upside down to rise to fourth place. Now KXIP is a real contender for a berth in the playoffs. They will head into the game against Rajasthan Royals with high morale and will try to take revenge in the reverse fixture. Rahul Tewatia was the star of that fateful night in Sharjah as he outshone the centurion Mayank Agarwal with five sixes in an over of Sheldon Cottrell. Both teams are coming on the back of a win in their last game and it’s expected to be a riveting contest in Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The team combination for KXIP will depend on Mayank Agarwal’s injury status. If he is fit, the team management will have to make a few changes.

Here is a look at the KXIP Predicted XI against RR:

KL Rahul: Skipper KL Rahul is leading his team from the front. He is scoring runs for fun in IPL 2020 and, so far, has amassed 595 runs in 12 games. His form will be vital in the result of KXIP’s game against RR. Nothing short of another match-defining innings is expected of him.

Mandeep Singh: Mandeep Singh was asked to open the batting in absence of Mayank Agarwal and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Despite suffering from a personal loss, Mandeep remained unmoved and took his team over the line against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Chris Gayle: The sudden shift in KXIP’s fortune came with the inclusion of Chris Gayle in the playing XI. He was warming the bench for a major part of the tournament before coming into the mix. Gayle is in good form and can tear any bowling lineup apart when in the mood.

Nicholas Pooran: The dasher Nicholas Pooran is an important member of KXIP’s middle-order. He has left everyone baffled with his clean hitting of the ball. Pooran has 22 sixes in the tournament, second-most after Sanju Samson’s 23. RR need to be aware of the major threat that Pooran can prove. to be

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell has unfolded into the biggest flop of the season so far. He has managed just 102 runs in 10 innings he batted at a below-his-standard-strike rate of 102. Moreover, he is yet to hit his first six in the IPL 2020. It’s high time for him and needs to start scoring runs for his team’s chances of qualifying.

Deepak Hooda: Deepak Hooda hasn’t got that many chances to showcase his mettle but prior experience of playing the tournament can come handy when needed.

Chris Jordan: Being selected then being dropped then selected again before being dropped again had been the story of Chris Jordan until he started delivering match-changing performances lately. Jordan is bowling well at the death and is expected to retain his place in the XI.

Murugan Ashwin: Murugan Ashwin formed a partnership with fellow leggie Ravi Bishnoi and both spinners are bowling in tandem. M Ashwin is keeping one end tight with his accuracy and variations. Apart from being a wicket-taker, he doesn’t leak too many runs.

Ravi Bishnoi: Ravi Bishnoi is turning out to be the best value for money buy for KXIP this year. He is turning the ball big and troubling batsmen regularly. 12 wickets in the same number of matches speak itself that how well Bishnoi has bowled in IPL 2020.

Mohammed Shami: Mohammed Shami is leading the bowling attack of KXIP this year in fine style. In the last game, he jolted KKR’s innings with two wickets in his first over. Shami has dismissed 20 batsmen so far in the IPL 2020 and is eyeing the Purple Cap. He is expected to play a crucial part in KXIP’s remaining games.

Arshdeep Singh: The young prodigy is bowling well since making his IPL debut. Arshdeep Singh has dismissed nine batsmen in seven games while giving runs at an economy rate of 8.43. He is likely to retain his place in the playing XI.

KXIP Predicted XI against RR: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh