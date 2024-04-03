IPL-winning coach touts Mayank Yadav for shock T20 WC spot in veiled message to selectors: 'Definitely in conversation'

Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody feels that Mayank Yadav has made a strong case for himself for a place in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup squad. Yadav has made huge waves in IPL 2024 with his breathtaking pace in the first two matches of his career. The 21-year-old clocked 150kph at regular intervals to disrupt the cash-rich league with his rapid pace. The tearaway pacer won Player of the Match award in back-to-back matches with six wickets in two matches. Mayank Yadav has been terrific with the ball in IPL 2024.(PTI)

The young LSG pacer has shown good control and was disciplined with his line and length despite the rapid pace to trouble the opposition batters.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The ongoing season of IPL is going to play a big role for players to make their case for the T20 World Cup squad and Mayank has made one may be a wild card entry.

A couple of weeks back, not many had heard about Mayank but the LSG showed faith in his talent and the paceman has been terrific so far.

Moody, former SRH coach, has asserted that Mayank has the credentials to bowl at any stage in the match and with his rapid pace he has made a case for himself to get a chance in the T20 WC squad.

"He (Mayank Yadav) is definitely in the conversation. Whether you take that risk punting on him or not is another conversation, because you also need to consider what skillsets you need in that reserve fast bowler - is it someone who is a power play bowler, or someone who has the ability to bowl at the death, all those subtle skillsets are important when you are talking about a T20 World Cup," Moody said on ESPNcricinfo.

Meanwhile, after his terrific performance against RCB (3/14), Mayank also expressed his desire to play for India which is his ultimate dream

"My goal is to play for the country. I feel this is just the start. There are a lot of factors to bowl quick - diet, sleep, training. I am focusing a lot on my diet and recovery - ice bath," he said.