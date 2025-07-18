Is Karun Nair's 'one more chance' over in tour of England? India coach says ' we want more...' amid Sai Sudharsan calls

Having asked for 'one more chance' in a viral post in December of 2022, Karun Nair earned a chance at redemption when the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee rewarded him for his record domestic performance last season. However, his redemption son fell flat, having managed just 131 runs at an average of less than 22 in three matches thus far in the series. With India now in do-or-die territory after the defeat at Lord's, experts have called for Sai Sudharsan's inclusion for the Manchester Test, but will the tourists make the change? India's batter Karun Nair plays a shot during the fourth day of the third Test match between India and England, at the Lord's Cricket Ground(PTI)

It took eight years for Nair to return to the Indian team, and he instantly vindicated the selection with a double century in the India A game in England ahead of the series. However, donning the Indian jersey, he failed to replicate the form.

Following the loss at Lord's on Monday, which left India trailing 1-2 in the five-match series against England, many have called for the inclusion of Sudharsan, who was dropped after his debut in Leeds for strategic reasons, in place of Nair. Amid the chatter, India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate cleared the air on the veteran batter's fate.

"That might be counter-intuitive when you're 2-1 down in the series. But we feel like the guys have been excellent for large parts of the series. The repetition of losing lots of wickets in a very short space of time has obviously been the key feature of the two losses.

"Probably both times in Headingley and obviously overnight and first thing in the morning at Lord's, we feel cost us the game was losing six wickets for 40 again. But if you look at it individually, if you look at the run tally of all the batters they're all batting nicely," he said.

"Even someone like Karun, we feel his rhythm is good, his tempo is good. We want more runs from the three. But the message is mainly, let's really focus on what we've done well and tidy up the little things that have cost us results, essentially," Ten Doeschate added.

Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta was among the ones who batted for Sudharsan's return to the playing XI in place of Nair.

"In the Playing XI, you don't want more than one change. If there is only one, it would be replacing Karun Nair with Sai Sudharsan. Because Karun Nair hasn't made any runs. He's got starts, but hasn't converted them into big scores. I also believe he doesn't look that comfortable at the crease either," JioHotstar expert Dasgupta said.

"And secondly, Sai Sudharsan is a young player. If you want to invest in this England series, you'd rather invest in a younger player. Karun Nair has got starts in both Test matches, but he hasn't looked that convincing. So if you're looking to build ahead, you might as well invest in someone like Sai Sudharsan. Because after this, I don't know when you'll come back to a series in England. So when you have two Tests left, invest in Sai Sudharsan," he added.

Sudharsan had made his Test debut in Leeds, where he had a tough outing, registering a duck in the first innings, before scoring 30 in the second. He was dropped as India wanted to fit in more bowling options with the inclusion of all-rounder Washington Sundar.