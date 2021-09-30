'It'll be an exciting challenge to face Jhulan with the pink ball': Sutherland

Young Australia women's team seamer Annabel Sutherland, who made her debut in the historic pink-ball day-night Test match against India on Thursday mentioned Jhulan Goswami as a threat for Aussies because of her ability to move the ball both ways.

"In the third ODI, we saw the opening Indian opening bowlers, especially Jhulan Goswami with her experience, she was getting the new ball to move. It is an exciting challenge. It will be interesting to see how both fast bowling attacks fare in the game with the pink ball," Sutherland said in an interaction arranged by the Sony Sports Network when she asked about the biggest threat from the Indian side.

India openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma brought out their attacking A-game to the middle to frustrate Australia in the opening session of Day 1 of the one-off pink-ball Test at the Carrara Oval in Queensland.

At the second rain intervention, India women were 132/1 with Mandhana inching towards her hundred at 80 and Punam Raut unbeaten on 16.

Talking about the challenges that the Indian side can throw at Australia, Sutherland said, they never ‘underestimate’ the Mithali Raj-led side.

"Test match is an exciting opportunity for both sides. India showed that in the last two ODIs that they have a team that can fight and there was never a stage when we underestimated them. It is looking like an exciting match,"

When asked about the need for more Test matches in the women's game, the right-arm seamer said: "Having this Test match included in the India series is another step towards improving the women's game. I guess it is a step at a time. At the moment, girls are ready to play any cricket. Test cricket is something we would like to play more. But T20s and ODIs hold similar standards."

