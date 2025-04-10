KKR official mocked CAB counterpart after loss to LSG, said Eden Gardens curator deserved ‘Player of the Match’: Report

A dramatic four-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens has once again sparked friction between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) over the nature of the pitch. The April 8 thriller saw LSG post a mammoth 238, with KKR falling just short at 234 in a high-scoring contest that reignited a long-simmering debate around the Eden track. Kolkata Knight Riders' Harshit Rana celebrates with teammates (REUTERS)

From the outset of IPL 2025, KKR has been pushing for spin-friendly conditions at their home ground. However, the first three matches at the Eden Gardens have produced flat tracks that heavily favour batters – much to the franchise’s frustration. According to a report in Sangbad Pratidin, tempers flared again after the LSG game, with a sarcastic exchange reportedly taking place between officials from KKR and CAB.

The report claims a KKR official, clearly miffed by the surface, told a CAB counterpart that they must be happy with the result. When the CAB official sought clarification, the KKR official added with biting sarcasm that Eden’s pitch curator should be awarded the ‘Player of the Match’ — a sharp dig implying that the flat track had effectively cost KKR the game.

Pitch conditions at the Eden Gardens have been a subject of tension throughout the season, with chief curator Sujan Mukherjee and the KKR team management reportedly not on the same page. The franchise had hoped for slower, more turning tracks to suit their spin-heavy bowling lineup, but the reality has been a string of run-fests.

CAB's reply

In response to mounting criticism, CAB officials have stated that the Eden pitch cannot be transformed into a rank turner without risking long-term damage. With the 2026 T20 World Cup in view, the association is keen on preserving the track’s integrity and balance, even as pressure mounts from the home franchise.

Looking ahead, KKR’s next home match is scheduled for April 21 against the Gujarat Titans. As per the report, the pitch for that game is expected to be drier and more conducive to spin – a potential end to what is becoming an increasingly strained relationship between KKR and CAB.