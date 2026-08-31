Mohammad Abbas doesn’t mince words, admits Pakistan are playing bad cricket: ‘Everyone is worried’
The 36-year-old took nine wickets at Lord’s, but Pakistan failed to win another Test in England.
Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas has admitted that Pakistan losing one game after another is a major worry. Abbas was speaking after a 194-run trouncing at the hands of hosts England in the second Test at Lord’s on Sunday. It was their second successive defeat, having also lost the first Test at Headingley rather badly. On a personal level, Abbas did well at Lord’s as he picked up nine wickets in the match but if the team loses, nothing counts.
"Our performance is a concern for everyone. Everyone is worried, including the selection committee and the NCA. We're not doing well; we accept that. We're not batting, bowling or fielding well, and we discuss this all the time in meetings. We're all working on it, and we need to, too," Abbas said after the defeat.
"We dropped catches, and their key players scored 70-odd extra runs. That's where the match changed because we could have bowled them out for 200. It's disappointing," he added.
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Pakistan played Test matches in the West Indies and Bangladesh earlier in the year. On both tours, Abbas had a five-for to speak of, but in the three matches that he played out of four, the Pakistanis couldn’t win. Lord’s gave out a similar result. "Individual performances are important, but I try to perform to help the team win. It's been many matches that I've been performing, but the team hasn't won,” he said.
"What was in my hands, I did. I played domestic cricket in Pakistan and county cricket. What was in my hands, I did, and the management at the time did what they thought was best. It's not in my control whether I get selected [he was dropped for the second Test in the West Indies]," he added.
36-year-old Abbas insisted that the Pakistani fast bowlers were doing their best and trying to improve with every passing game. "In Bangladesh, we had a different bowling combination. We won a Test in the West Indies. The guys are adjusting, but experience is very important in Test cricket. I've played 32 Test matches, but the fast bowlers playing with me are very new to Test cricket. But everybody is trying to improve," he said.
Abbas returned to international cricket in December 2024 after a gap of more than three years. In seven Tests since his return, he has taken 38 wickets, which is a very good output. The third and last Test will be played at Edgbaston from September 9.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More