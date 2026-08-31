Mohammad Abbas doesn’t mince words, admits Pakistan are playing bad cricket: ‘Everyone is worried’

"We dropped catches, and their key players scored 70-odd extra runs. That's where the match changed because we could have bowled them out for 200. It's disappointing," he added.

"Our performance is a concern for everyone. Everyone is worried, including the selection committee and the NCA. We're not doing well; we accept that. We're not batting, bowling or fielding well, and we discuss this all the time in meetings. We're all working on it, and we need to, too," Abbas said after the defeat.

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas has admitted that Pakistan losing one game after another is a major worry. Abbas was speaking after a 194-run trouncing at the hands of hosts England in the second Test at Lord’s on Sunday. It was their second successive defeat, having also lost the first Test at Headingley rather badly. On a personal level, Abbas did well at Lord’s as he picked up nine wickets in the match but if the team loses, nothing counts.

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Pakistan played Test matches in the West Indies and Bangladesh earlier in the year. On both tours, Abbas had a five-for to speak of, but in the three matches that he played out of four, the Pakistanis couldn’t win. Lord’s gave out a similar result. "Individual performances are important, but I try to perform to help the team win. It's been many matches that I've been performing, but the team hasn't won,” he said.

"What was in my hands, I did. I played domestic cricket in Pakistan and county cricket. What was in my hands, I did, and the management at the time did what they thought was best. It's not in my control whether I get selected [he was dropped for the second Test in the West Indies]," he added.

36-year-old Abbas insisted that the Pakistani fast bowlers were doing their best and trying to improve with every passing game. "In Bangladesh, we had a different bowling combination. We won a Test in the West Indies. The guys are adjusting, but experience is very important in Test cricket. I've played 32 Test matches, but the fast bowlers playing with me are very new to Test cricket. But everybody is trying to improve," he said.

Abbas returned to international cricket in December 2024 after a gap of more than three years. In seven Tests since his return, he has taken 38 wickets, which is a very good output. The third and last Test will be played at Edgbaston from September 9.